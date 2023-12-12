KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 12 — Local singer Jaclyn Victor is the toast of the town after emerging as the winner of All Stars Gegar Vaganza at Axiata Arena Bukit Jalil on Sunday.

She defeated seven other celebrity finalists Tomok, Azharina, Siti Nordiana, Liza Hanim, Naqiu, Hady Mirza and Nikky Palikat to be crowned champion of the country’s No.1 reality singing competition.

The 45-year-old singer won a cash prize of RM200,000, a holiday package to Switzerland and trophy.

Jaclyn, who won the ninth season of Gegar Vaganza last year, sang Mariah Carey and Whitney Houston’s When You Believe and Sandarkan Pada Kenangan with legendary singer Datuk Jamal Abdillah in this year’s final showdown.

Advertisement

She thanked God, the entire Astro team and jury for her win.

“To my beloved fans, I love you guys so much!” she posted on Instagram. "Who am I without your love and support?

“Life is a story and a journey. No one understands my story more than I do but thank you all for colouring up my life.”

Advertisement

The seven finalists each brought home a consolation prize of RM10,000 plus holiday package and trophy.