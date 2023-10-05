KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 5 — Local feature film, Tiger Stripes has been officially selected as the Malaysian contender for Best International Feature Film at the 96th Academy Award (Oscars) slated to take place in March next year.

Minister of Communications and Digital Fahmi Fadzil said the selection of the film was decided upon by the Film Selection Committee (JKPF) of the National Film Development Corporation Malaysia (Finas).

The committee comprises seasoned and professional local film industry players who assess films and ensure compliance with the participation regulations set by the Oscars organisers.

“May this serve as a motivation for all film industry players to continue supporting the government’s mission to strengthen the country’s film industry on a global scale.

“At the same time, I hope this effort will enhance the branding potential and internationalisation of high-quality Malaysian film products and creative talent,” he said in a statement today.

Tiger Stripes is a film produced by G Grrrl Pictures Sdn Bhd and directed by Amanda Nell Eu. It stars Zafreen Zairizal, Piqa, Deena Ezral, Jun Lojong, Khairunazwan Rodzy, Fatimah Abu Bakar, Shaheizy Sam, and many more.

Earlier in May, the film won the Grand Prix Award at the 62nd Semaine de la Critique during the 76th Cannes Film Festival in France.

In July, it also received a Special Jury Mention in the First Feature Film category at the 27th Fantasia International Film Festival in Canada. — Bernama