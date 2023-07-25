KUALA LUMPUR, July 25 — Dangdut singer Baby Shima has revealed that she will be taking a step into politics.

This is after making a surprise announcement to her fans via Instagram yesterday (July 24).

Shima or her real name Nor Ashima Ramli will be competing at the state elections on August 12 as an independent candidate.

“With this, I am announcing that I will be contesting at this coming state election to serve and defend the people.

“Remember, you can bring change. Think it through, young people, vote for me,” she said in her Instagram post.

She also shared via her Threads account that she will start her first campaign on August 5.

Talking to mStar, the 30-year-old said that she will reveal her chosen constituency and manifesto soon.

She added that her move to politics was inspired by other local artists who had competed at previous elections.

“Previously, there were many artists who were also involved in politics. All they want is what’s best for the people.

“And that’s what I want as well. It’s not wrong if we have good intentions in serving the people, especially the younger generation,” she said.

Aware that her surprise announcement might draw criticism from the public, Shima remained optimistic that many would come to support her.

Aside from Shima, local rapper and songwriter Altimet or his real name Syed Ahmad Syed Abdul Rahman Alhadad was announced as one of the 20 candidates under Pakatan Harapan who will be competing at Selangor’s state election.

The upcoming elections will involve six states which are Kedah, Kelantan, Terengganu, Penang, Selangor and Negeri Sembilan.