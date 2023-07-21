KUALA LUMPUR, July 21 — Actress Diana Danielle filed a nusyuz (act of disobedience) application against her husband, Farid Kamil at the Petaling Syariah Lower Court in Subang Bestari yesterday (July 20).

Her application was based on Farid failing to fulfil his marital obligation, reported New Straits Times.

Her syarie lawyer Azmi Mohd declined to give further details. “Wait for our trial for the revelation,” he said.

“We have already filed a defence claim and at the same time we also filed a counterclaim of nusyuz against Farid,” said Azmi, who added that the nusyuz claim was filed before Syarie Judge Shukran Yusof.

Initially, Shukran fixed August 23 for the mention of the nusyuz case filed by Farid, 42 against Diana, 31, with both parties having to file counterclaims and answers for their respective defences.

However, Farid’s syarie lawyer, Fakhrul Azman Abu Hassan, told the court yesterday that his client was unable to attend proceedings as he had tested positive for Covid-19.

“However, his absence did not interfere with court proceedings,” added Fakhrul.

On her decision to file a nusyuz against Farid, Diana said it’s normal procedure for any couple facing a domestic crisis.

“I accept (the nusyuz claim) and anyone can file what they want but it has to be backed by evidence and facts so we will wait and see,” the Imaginur star said to press members gathered outside the courtroom.

On April 6, Farid filed an order to return to obedience and a nusyuz conviction against Diana.

The couple were married in 2012 and have two children, Muhammad, 10 and Nur Aurora, 8.