KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 10 — Etta Ng, the estranged daughter of martial arts super star Jackie Chan with former beauty queen Elaine Ng, was spotted waiting in line for free food in Toronto, Canada.

When spotted by a social media user, the 22-year-old was dressed like a homeless person with a blue jacket and long pants with her signature short hair.

She joined a line of mostly older women queuing for the handouts, with a blue bag placed in front of her, ET Today reported.

Expressing their sadness, social media users commented that it does not look like Etta was having a good life in Canada, where she is currently based after marrying Canadian influencer Andi Autumn.

Word has it that Etta was working in a Chinatown restaurant and could barely make ends meet.

Social media users on Chinese sites said Chan should extend a helping hand for his daughter.

“She is after all his flesh and blood,” star.setn.com reported.

Other social media users questioned why should Etta pay for the mistakes committed by her parents.

“It is sad to have such parents,” a social media user commented.

Some social media users also commented that Etta should be left alone.

“If we remove the Jackie Chan factor, she is just another individual who would not want to be disturbed.”

Etta was conceived after Chan and Elaine began an extramarital affair in 1998.

In a 2015 interview, Etta said she considered the screen legend a stranger because he has not been a part of her life.

Chan is married to Taiwanese actress Joan Lin and have a son, Jaycee.