After five years, Krisdayanti is ready to dazzle her Malaysian fans with some of her hits alongside Malaysian jazz singer Noryn Aziz. — Picture via ig/krisdayantilemos

PETALING JAYA, Oct 8 — Indonesian pop icon Krisdayanti and Malaysian jazz singer Noryn Aziz will be performing together in a concert this October 29.

Duo Diva Live in Malaysia will see the duo belting out some of their best hits at the Mines International Exhibition and Convention Centre (MIECC) at 8.30pm, with ticket sales opening yesterday.

Fans can expect surprising duets from the singers, according to an Instagram post.