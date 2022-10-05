Fans have flooded Ringo Starr’s Instagram to wish him a speedy recovery and hope he can perform again. — Picture via ig/ringostarrmusic

PETALING JAYA, Oct 5 — Former Beatle Sir Ringo Starr brought his America and Canada concert tours to a halt after testing positive for Covid-19.

Some of the tours that the 82-year-old had to cancel were the ones in American cities such as New Buffalo, Prior Lake and in Canadian cities like Winnipeg.

Currently resting at home, the drummer’s publicist told Sky News that the singer was recovering well.

“Ringo hopes to resume as soon as possible and is recovering at home.

“As always, he and the All Starrs team send peace and love to their fans and hope to see them back out on the road soon.

“Check his website for any further updates. Peace and Love, Team Ringo,” read the post on Instagram, posted yesterday.

NME meanwhile reported that Starr’s tour is set to restart on the 11th of this month in Seattle before continuing to other American cities such as Seattle and San Jose.

Starr rose to fame in the 1960s and had contributed his vocals for tracks like With A Little Help From My Friends and Yellow Submarine and launched his solo career after the Beatles split in 1970.

In 1989, the musician formed his rock supergroup All Starr band.