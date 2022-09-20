Ahmad Iqbal Zulkefli was slammed by social media users for sharing how he 'teaches' his domestic helper to pray. — Picture via Instagram/ ahmadiqbalzulkefli

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 20 — Cosmetics mogul Datuk Seri Vida's ex-fiancee Ahmad Iqbal Zulkefli is in the news again.

This time for 'teaching' his domestic helper, identified only by her first name Indah, the correct way to perform prayers.

The video shared drew the ire of social media users as it showed Iqbal holding a rake as if to discipline her, stating that if Indah did not perform her prayers properly, she would be caned.

"Teaching the domestic helper to pray. If Indah says nonsensical stuff, some days you will get a present, other days you will get the cane," he wrote.

Social media users were not amused by his move and criticised him for being rude while others said the choice of content was not a smart move.

They said he was not wrong in imparting his knowledge but he should not have shared it on social media.

Other social media users advised Iqbal to look for religious teachers to teach Indah instead.

Iqbal had previously courted controversy when he claimed he was advised by his doctor to tie the knot soon as he is "too fertile”.

He was supposed to marry Vida, or her real name Hasmiza Othman, last December before cancelling plans in October.