Grammy award-winning rock artistJack White is performing in Malaysia for the first time this November. ― Picture courtesy of Live Nation Malaysia

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 15 ― Iconic rocker and founding member of The White Stripes, Jack White, will be performing in his first Malaysian show at the Zepp, KL on November 16 at 8.30pm.

VAULT pre-sale tickets will be out beginning September 21 while Live Nation Pre-Sale on September 22, while the general public can begin to get theirs at September 23.

Tickets for all categories will be available from 10am to 11.59pm, beginning at RM228 for free standing.

Known for anthems like Seven Nation Army and Icky Thump, White rose to fame with band member and ex-wife Meg White in the early 2000s.

In 2020, White released a compilation album, The White Stripes Greatest Hits, unveiled Jack White Art and Design and opened his record label Third Man Records in London.

The 12-time Grammy winner released his fourth and fifth studio albums, Fear of the Dawn and Entering Heaven Alive on April 8 and July 22 respectively.

His previous three solo albums have been featured at #1 on the Soundscan/Billboard 200 and various music charts.

The 'Jack White: The Supply Chain Issues World Tour' will also be making other Asian stopovers in Seoul, Bangkok, and Singapore.

For more information visit http://www.livenation.my/.