Legendary Malaysian singer Datuk M. Daud Kilau is currently in critical condition due to pneumonia. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 9 — Malaysian veteran singer, Datuk M. Daud Kilau is currently warded at the Teluk Intan Hospital due to pneumonia.

The singer’s son, Ahmad Zaini told Harian Metro that his father was admitted on Tuesday night (Sept 6) and is in critical condition after having trouble breathing.

Zaini added that his father, 84, is under doctor’s supervision and on breathing aid.

"Around 2am, the doctor has confirmed with the family that his pneumonia is at a critical level.

"Our family has given clearance to the doctors to perform CPR and to use a tube for breathing assistance in case his heart stops.

"My dad still needs breathing aid and is in a half-conscious state, his condition is still critical,” Zaini said.

Known as the Raja Gelek Malaysia, Daud Kilau had previously undergone angioplasty surgery at the National Heart Institute (IJN) two years ago.

As reported by Sinar Harian, the Cek Mek Molek singer had previously said that he would love to do another show for his fans if it weren’t for his health condition.

Daud Kilau last took the stage four years ago and he had to decline other performing invitations due to poor health.