Yang Di-Pertua Negeri Tun Mohd Ali Rustam (right) is seen bestowing the award that confers a Datukship to Suhaimi A. Rahman or more popularly known as Amy Search at thei Balai Istiadat Seri Negeri in Ayer Keroh today. — Bernama pic

MELAKA, Aug 24 — The dedication of legendary rocker Amy Search to entertainment for almost 42 years has been recognised with a Datukship.

The 64-year-old singer received the title in conjunction with the 73rd birthday celebration of the Yang di-Pertua Negeri of Melaka, Tun Mohd Ali Mohd Rustam, here, today.

It is even more meaningful as Amy whose real name is Suhaimi Abdul Rahman, 64, is the only artiste to receive the honour at the investiture ceremony held at the Balai Istiadat Seri Negeri, Ayer Keroh.

“Alhamdulillah (praise be to God), for the award from TYT Tun Ali Mohd Rustam and the Melaka government. It is the most beautiful gift, something I have never dreamed of all my life,” he said when met after the presentation of honours and awards to the recipients.

The father of actress Nabila Huda added: “I consider the award special as my wife, Norhasniza Hassan, is from Melaka and I love the architectural designs of the buildings here. I will be honoured to work with Melaka in the future,” he said.

Meanwhile, Noraida Che Noh, 40, widow of the late firefighter Mohd Diya Che Jusoh, said she did not expect the services and sacrifices of her husband who died in a flood rescue operation would continue to be appreciated until now.

Mohd Diya, a Senior Fire Officer II from the Melaka Central Fire and Rescue Station (BBP), lost consciousness after being swept away by strong currents in Kampung Sungai Putat, here, on Oct 20 last year and died the following day.

“The medal is the highest award that my late husband had ever received and it will spur our children to continue on with their lives. I would like to express my thanks to the Melaka government and also to Tun Mohd Ali Rustam,” said Noraida who received the award, Bintang Gagah Perkasa (BGP), on behalf of the deceased.

Noraida said she would not mind if her children wanted to follow in her late husband’s footsteps as firefighting is a noble profession.

On her life with four children, aged 10 to 19 years, after almost a year of losing her husband, she said she was grateful to be surrounded by good people who often eased matters for her including her children’s studies.

“The children have been able to accept their father’s passing and our eldest son is pursuing studies at the Bukit Beruang Community College in automotive, a field he is interested in,” said Noraida who takes on a babysitting job to supplement her family’s income. — Bernama