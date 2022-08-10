Kangana during one of her rehearsals with the film crew despite suffering from dengue. — Pictures via Instagram/manikarnikafilms

PETALING JAYA, Aug 10 — Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut is showing no signs of slowing down nor taking a break for her upcoming movie Emergency despite having dengue,

The upcoming movie is based on the emergency period in India which took place between 1975 and 1977 and the actress will be playing the role of former Prime Minister of India Indira Gandhi, apart from directing duties.

Kangana, known for her portrayal of strong female characters in movies like Queen and Thalaivi has been working through her illness and is undeterred by how weak she feels.

In her Instagram story shared by her production house Manikarnika Film, Kangana can be seen working during rehearsals.

"When you are down with dengue, alarmingly low white blood cell count and high fever and yet you land at work, it’s not passion, it’s madness,” read the caption.

The film house also praised the actress for being an inspiration.

About the upcoming movie, she told ANI that she believes that her audience is looking for something that will stimulate their intellectual side and not just their sensual side.

"I do believe that I know the pulse of the audience from my interviews, my quotes and the terms that I have coined are now part of pop culture,” she said.

Other cast starring in the movie include Bhumika Chawla and Shreyas Talpade.