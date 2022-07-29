This week the pop star rejected a settlement offer from the prosecutor’s office to close a fraud case in which she is accused of failing to pay taxes between 2012 and 2014, a period in which Shakira says she did not live in Spain. — Reuters pic

MADRID, July 29 — A Spanish prosecutor has asked for more than eight years in prison for Colombian superstar Shakira and a fine of more than €23 million (RM104 million) over a €14.5 million tax fraud case, Spanish newspaper El Pais reported today.

The prosecutor’s office and Shakira’s representatives were not immediately available for comment.

