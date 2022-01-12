Despite being hesitant and a sceptic, local actress Ellie Suriaty finally gets her Covid-19 vaccination

Local actress Ellie Suriaty Omar who was amongst those who were against the Covid-19 vaccination is now fully vaccinated. ― Picture via Instagram/ Ellie Suriaty Omar

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 12 ― Local actress Ellie Suriaty Omar revealed that she has completed her double dose of Covid-19 vaccination despite being sceptical and hesitant towards it.

The 52-year-old actress told Ko s mo that she chose to get Sinovac as her vaccine as she wanted to follow the Health Minister, Khairy Jamaluddin’s choice.

Ellie revealed that she took her first dose in late October last year and her second dose was in late November.

“Vaccinated or anti-vaccine, nobody wants to get infected with Covid-19. Each has their own method of prevention. Just as I was before I was vaccinated.

“The reason I was never infected by Covid-19 is because I took preventive measures,” she said, adding that one of the reasons she chose to get vaccinated was due to a job offer in Sarawak.

Ellie, who was amongst those who were vocal in their expression against the Covid-19 vaccination, also said that her husband, Azri Iskandar, played a role in her decision to get vaccinated.

“He has given me almost two years for me to express my opinions (regarding the Covid-19 vaccines) and he told me it’s time for me to call it quits.

“Azri is my husband, and he has given me time (to consider about the vaccine). He respects my stance.

“And it’s time for me to listen to my husband. To be honest, I was at war with myself for a moment. In my head, I kept saying ‘no to vaccines’ but he is my husband and I have great respect for him,” Ellie said.

She added that her husband must take responsibility if anything happened to her or their children.

Aside from that, the Anna and the King actress also firmly denied that she was an anti-vaxxer, saying that she was merely questioning the effectiveness of the vaccine as it was produced in a hasty manner.

Previously, Ellie along with her husband and two children has made headlines for being vocal on their stance against Covid-19 vaccination due to fears of its side effects.

In August last year, the celebrity couple was put under the limelight after two of their children submitted a police report, rejecting the compulsory Covid-19 vaccination on schoolchildren as set by the government.

Ellie has defended her children’s actions.

However, in September, Azri has revealed that he has completed his Covid-19 vaccination in secret as it is part of his work requirement.