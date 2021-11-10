Disney+ wooing new subscribers with discounts, new content on anniversary

Disney Day will take place on November 12, 2021. — ETX Studio pic

NEW YORK, Nov 10 — Happy birthday Disney+! For the second anniversary of its streaming platform, scheduled to be feted November 12, Disney has pulled out all the stops. Surprises, special experiences and major discounts... the company has some sweet gifts in store for subscribers. And for new subscribers, Disney+ is even offering a special price of US$1.99 (RM8) for the first month.

The Walt Disney Company has a slew of festivities planned for the anniversary of its streaming platform. While Netflix recently increased its prices, Disney+ is cutting prices to celebrate two years of existence. The subscription for one month will exceptionally cost US$1.99, but beware, this offer will only last until November 14, including in the United States and other countries where Disney+ has already been launched, except Japan, South Korea, Taiwan and Hong Kong, said The Hollywood Reporter. In the US a month's subscription costs US$7.99.

"This day of appreciation brings to life our mission to entertain, inform, and inspire fans and families around the globe through the power of unparalleled storytelling, and will become an annual tentpole event to be amplified across our global businesses," outlined Bob Chapek, Chief Executive Officer, The Walt Disney Company, in a press release.

New content unveiled November 12

Disney+ will celebrate its second anniversary on Friday, November 12, and on this occasion new content will be available on the streaming platform. Among them is a documentary about Billie Eilish The Making of Happier than Ever: A Love Letter to Los Angeles, a special entitled Marvel Studios Legends: Hawkeye which will look back at the best moments of the Marvel superhero before the launch of the series dedicated to him; the streaming premiere of Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings as well as a special documentary about the recent Marvel Studios hit; Enchanted, a 2007 film starring Patrick Dempsey and Amy Adams; the film Spin: For the Love of Music as well as all the episodes of season 3 of Fancy Nancy." The list also includes new additions to the famous franchise Home Sweet Home Alone; The Simpsons in Plusaversary, a short film in which the famous yellow family pays tribute to Disney+; and Dopesick, a new series with Michael Keaton.

And in movie theaters...

While Disney+ has a host of surprises planned for its platform, the company isn't excluding its studios and theaters from the celebration. From November 12 to 14, more than 200 AMC theaters in the United States will be hosting special screenings. Four surprise movies will be on show with the audience only finding out the title of the movies at the last moment. A little bonus: each movie will feature a surprise short according to Disney. All movie tickets for each of these event screenings will be five dollars. It's a move that isn't unlike that of Netflix, which also headed to theaters on the occasion of the release of The Harder They Fall.

The party continues in the theme parks

Festivities are not just about movies, whether screened in a theater or at home, but will also include theme parks. Disney+ subscribers with a ticket to Walt Disney World Resort in Florida and Disneyland Resort in California on November 12 will be able to enter the park 30 minutes before gates open. Meanwhile Disneyland Paris will stay open an additional 30 minutes to let guests enjoy the blue-lit Tower of Terror. — ETX Studio