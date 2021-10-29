Local pop song production trio MFMF. collaborates with South Korea’s Jimmy Brown in their ‘Rindu’ trilogy

Local pop song production trio, MFMF. (left) is collaborating with South Korean RnB singer-songwriter, Jimmy Brown (right) in one of the tracks for their ‘Rindu’ trilogy. — Picture courtesy of MFMF

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 29 — Local pop song production trio, MFMF. is collaborating with South Korean RnB singer-songwriter, Jimmy Brown for one of the tracks of their Rindu trilogy.

The Rindu trilogy which has been a year in the making, comprises three versions of heartbreak songs in three different languages, Korean, Bahasa Malaysia, and Mandarin, and was inspired by the group’s past heartaches.

The trio has managed to connect with the South-Korean singer through an online songwriting session for Kpop boy’s group, NCT before coming together virtually to produce the Korean version of Rindu titled, 그리움 which means ‘longing’, where the singer yearns for a second chance.

Aside from that, MFMF. has also partnered up with South-Korean YouTube channel, Blimey, who are known for their Korean Malaysian cross-culture content to have 그리움 (Rindu) as the theme song for one of their web series, ‘3&More’.

The music video for 그리움 (Rindu) will be premiering on Blimey’s YouTube channel on October 29 at 8pm while the song is now available on all music streaming platform.

In conjunction with the Rindu Trilogy, MFMF. is also collaborating with local burger joint, myBurgerLab in creating three special burgers based on the three versions.

MFMF. consists of three members, Brendan Lim, Justin Seow and Wee Zhen Yong or Zen and they have been making a name for themselves since their inception to the local music scene in 2018.

Having worked with top local artistes such as Yuna, Dayang Nurfaizah and Hael Husaini, the trio recently was in the limelight for working on singer Nabila Razali’s AJL35-nominated hit song, Peluang Kedua.

Peluang Kedua has been awarded two times Platinum Awards, which garnered over RM400,000 in profits over all streaming platforms and YouTube.