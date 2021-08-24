Malaysian actor and director Farid Kamil Zahari escapes 13-month jail term following appeal

Malaysian actor and director Farid Kamil Zahari escaped a 13-month jail term following an appeal with the High Court. ― Picture courtesy of Instagram/faridkamilz

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 24 ― Actor-cum-director Farid Kamil Zahari's 13-months jail term for using criminal force to deter a policeman from discharging his duty, and disorderly conduct in a police station three years ago has been substituted with a RM5,500 fine

Free Malaysia Today reported that the substitution was allowed by Judicial Commissioner Nurulhuda Nur’aini Mohamad Nor following an appeal from Farid.

Nurulhuda reportedly said she took into account that the appellant had paid compensation in the form of a compound to two persons, including the policemen for causing hurt.

Farid also tendered an apology during his trial to show he was remorseful.

Nurulhuda then substituted the 13-month jail term for using criminal force to RM5,000 fine and the four months jail for disorderly conduct to RM500 fine.

Farid, who was represented by Kee Wei Lon and Low Wei Loke, paid the fine.

In June last year, magistrate Nor Ariffin Hisham had imposed the custodial sentence after finding the 40-year-old guilty of both offences.

The jail terms were to run concurrently, meaning he only had to serve 13 months.

He was on RM10,000 bail pending the outcome of his appeal.

The magistrate also ordered Farid to pay RM5,000 in prosecution costs which he also paid.

Farid was charged with committing both the offences against Constable Muhammad Nizam Jamaluddin at the Kota Damansara police station at 1.20pm on January 11, 2018.

He was also charged with causing hurt to Nizam and a member of the public, Asyraf Ahmad, at the same place and time.

He paid a compound of RM5,000 to Nizam and another RM8,000 to Asyraf as allowed under Section 260 of the Criminal Procedure Code.

Deputy public prosecutor Ho Kwon Chin prosecuted.

Farid's datukship was revoked by Sultan of Pahang in February.

While no reason was given for the revocation, it was believed to be linked to his conviction.