Producer A. Aida is the first Malaysian celebrity to receive the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine

The 51-year-old was inoculated through her membership in the Malaysian Civil Defence Force (APM). — Picture from Instagram/A Aida

Subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on news you need to know.

PETALING JAYA, April 15 — Producer Datuk A. Aida is the first Malaysian celebrity to receive the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine today.

The 51-year-old whose real name is Zaidah Awang was inoculated through her membership in the Malaysian Civil Defence Force (APM) where she holds the rank of Associate Colonel, Harian Metro reported.

She received the vaccine at Dewan Seri Seroja in Putrajaya as part of the country’s National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme.

“When my name was listed to receive the vaccine today, I was fine and there was nothing to fear.

“Fear is subjective and different for every person.

“Some even think they’re going to die after getting vaccinated but you could say death is certain and can happen anytime,” she said.

Aida added that some may subscribe to the belief that there was no need to be vaccinated since death is imminent.

“It’s just that when you’ve taken the vaccine, your body’s immunity is increased at least,” she said.

Prior to Aida, Elite singer Sasha Saidin and her husband Sirhan Wahab completed the second dose of the Sinopharm vaccine in January at the Emirates Field Hospital in Dubai.

Sasha who is now based in Dubai after marrying Sirhan said she felt lethargic and sleepy after receiving the jab but was back on her feet after taking paracetamol and a nap.

The Malay-British beauty praised the UAE health ministry for providing free vaccination to all residents in the country to fight the Covid-19 pandemic.

According to Science, Technology and Innovation Minister Khairy Jamaluddin, Malaysia will have enough Covid-19 vaccines to inoculate 80 per cent of the population by October.

As of April 11, 395,891 individuals have received both doses of the vaccine while 583,903 individuals have received their first dose.