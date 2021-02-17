Malaysian musicians group to bring cheer on Chap Goh Meh with livestream performances

A variety of performances by local artists for you to watch on Chap Goh Meh this year. — Picture courtesy of PPTS

PETALING JAYA, Feb 17 — This year has proven to be a tough year with many Malaysians including musicians losing their incomes due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

And on Chap Goh Meh this year, Persatuan Pemuzik Tempatan Malaysia (PPTS) and MagnumCares have reached out to local musicians who have lost their income by having a series of livestream performances.

The livestream performances will feature local musicians to give them a virtual platform to grow as artistes.

Comedian Douglas Lim will be hosting the show that will be performed by artists such as Datuk Leonard Tan, WVC Trio featuring Janet Tan, MDT Band, DB Sound Band and Professional Cultural Centre Orchestra on February 26 at 9pm.

Anyone interested in tuning into the virtual performance can head to their Facebook page or PPTS YouTube Channel.