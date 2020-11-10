Snapchat brings David Guetta DJ set into your home (VIDEO)

David Guetta was crowned World's No. 1 DJ at the Top 100 DJs Awards, 2020. — AFP pic

SANTA MONICA, Nov 10 — Snapchat is offering David Guetta fans the chance to enjoy an exceptional DJ set by simply pointing their smartphone to the sky. Via the mobile application, the DJ will appear and perform the exceptional set he played at this year's Top 100 DJs Awards — held virtually due to Covid-19 — where he was crowned World's No. 1 DJ.

Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, David Guetta's DJ set — which should have been held in Amsterdam before thousands of excited fans — was turned into an exclusively virtual performance. And it's this performance that Snapchat users can now experience in an original way, from the comfort of their own home, thanks to augmented reality.

To watch the set, open the app then simply point your device camera to the sky and check that the specific Lens for the event appears in the carousel.

If that's not the case, search for and select DJ Mag in Lens Explorer. Once you select the right Lens, a giant virtual David Guetta will appear in the sky and start banging out his top tunes. — AFP-Relaxnews