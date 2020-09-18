Indonesian actress Bunga Citra Lestari and Ashraf Sinclair’s mother share emotional birthday wishes to late Malaysian actor (VIDEO)

BCL married the actor in 2008 and they were blessed with a son after two years of marriage. — Picture courtesy of Instagram/Bunga Citra Lestari

KUALA LUMPUR, September 18 — Indonesian singer, Bunga Citra Lestari (BCL) and her mother-in-law, Khadijah Abdul Rahman took to Instagram for their birthday wishes for late Malaysian actor, Ashraf Sinclair.

The mother of the late actor posted a painting of a money plant which she had promised to paint it for Ashraf.

“41 years ago, Alm Ashraf came into our lives and now he has returned to Allah Al-Mighty.

“We love you Sayang Umi, Al-Fatihah,” she wrote in her caption.

Khadijah also left replies in the comment section reminiscing about the last time they celebrated Ashraf’s birthday together last year in Jakarta as well as saying since she had finished drawing the, she had decided to give it to BCL and son, Noah Aidan Sinclair.

Meanwhile, BCL on her own Instagram page posted a photo of her late husband along with an emotional birthday wish.

“Thank you for making me believe that I am worthy of love.

“Since you’re gone, I need to be you, someone who loves me, someone who believes in me.

“Your words are powerful and I finally see it, I am going to love me like you love me.”

“Happy birthday sayang,” BCL wrote.

BCL’s post garnered heartfelt comments from celebrities from both Indonesia and Malaysia such as Malaysian singer, Yuna, who is also her sister-in-law, Indonesian actress, Luna Maya, Malaysian actress, Fazura and more.

Besides that, in a more recent update, BCL posted a short clip of her late husband on her Instagram which is a teaser for her latest 28-minute Youtube video titled “I Just Miss You”.

Ashraf was seen in one of the scenes from the video trying out a magic trick on BCL and their son.

The late Gol & Gincu actor married BCL in 2008 and passed away last February due to a heart attack.

The actor who was 41, was laid to rest at San Diego Hills Memorial Park, Karawang in West Java late in the afternoon of February 18.