Singer Dayang Nurfaizah says no to plastic surgery, prefers to age naturally

The Sarawakian vocal powerhouse also said being fair-skinned doesn’t equate to being beautiful. ― Picture via Instagram/Dayang Nurfaizah

PETALING JAYA, Aug 7 ― Malaysian songstress Dayang Nurfaizah has no intentions of going under the knife to remain youthful-looking, opting instead to age gracefully.

The 39-year-old Sarawakian recently revealed she was afraid of any form of cosmetic surgery involving her face because she was worried about long-term effects.

“I never thought about such treatments on my face because I’m scared of things like that, such as the change going awry and is permanent.

“I don’t dare, if it’s possible I don’t want it, just age naturally and accept everything as they are,” she told Malay-language publication mStar at a beauty product launch yesterday.

The Kuching native, whose full name is Dayang Nurfaizah Awang Dowty, added that she has no objections against those who took the plastic surgery route, saying it was fine if the procedure boosted their confidence.

The One in a Million finalist also debunked the myth of fair-skinned beauty saying beauty isn’t attached to one’s skin colour but qualities such as confidence mattered most.

“Beauty doesn’t necessarily equal fairness, skin colour doesn’t determine a person’s beauty because it’s subjective.

“To me, beauty is when a person has confidence, when we are not self-confident, that makes us feel down and have low self-esteem.

“You don’t have to change your face to be beautiful, sometimes the differences or uniqueness in our faces are what make us special,” Dayang said.

Asked about her secret to great skin, the X Missing U singer swears by a daily skincare regime.

“The older I get, I prioritise my skincare routine because if my skin is healthy, only minimal makeup is needed.

“I started wearing makeup since my school days and I had no skin problems then but as I entered adulthood, I started having bad skin which made me sad.

“I tried figuring out what caused it and after some time, I understood it was to do with finding the right products for your face so now I’m all about skincare routine,” she added.