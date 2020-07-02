Blackpink dethrones BTS of three Guinness World Records with 86.3 million views in a day for ‘How You Like That’ (VIDEO)

(From left) Jennie, Jisoo, Lisa, and Rosé are raking in the views with their latest single. — Picture from Instagram/blackpinkofficial

PETALING JAYA, July 2 — K-pop girl group Blackpink has set trailblazing records with the release of their new music video for How You Like That on YouTube.

With 86.3 million views on the first day of its release, the quartet broke the Guinness World Records for the most-viewed YouTube video in 24 hours, the most-viewed music video on YouTube in 24 hours, and the most-viewed YouTube music video in 24 hours by a K-pop group.

All three records were previously held by K-pop boyband BTS and American singer Halsey who collaborated on the track Boy With Luv in 2019, according to a statement on the Guinness World Records website.

YouTube also confirmed that Blackpink has snatched the crown for two other Guinness World Records which are most viewers for the premiere of a video on YouTube and most viewers for the premiere of a music video on YouTube.

The premiere for How You Like That’s music video reached a peak of 1.66 million concurrent viewers when it went live on June 26.

How You Like That is Blackpink’s first single since their last track Kill This Love, which topped the charts when it came out in April 2019.

Members Jisoo, Jennie, Lisa, and Rosé have a busy year ahead of them as they gear up for the release of their first full-length album this September.