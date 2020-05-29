Singer-songwriter Grimes offers a fraction of her soul in debut art exhibition

Grimes, ‘WarNymph Prototype #1: Battle of the WarNymphs’ (2020). — Picture courtesy of Grimes and Gallery Platform LA via AFP-Relaxnews

LOS ANGELES, May 29 — The Canadian singer-songwriter is making her debut in the art world with an online viewing room, which is available through June 3 on Gallery Platform LA.

The virtual presentation finds Grimes exploring “the notion of identity potential in the digital age” through a series of digital photographs, which she created in collaboration with her brother and artistic partner Mac Boucher.

Grimes introduces a digital avatar of herself, named WarNymph, which is portrayed as a winged warrior that presides over a dystopic and futuristic universe.

The series of photographs captures WarNymph at different points in her life cycle, with Grimes noting that the digital avar is “a survival mechanism for the world I’m living in now.”

“When you exist in public, as more and more of us are doing these days, you begin to lose yourself to this digital self. More people know your digital self than your real self. It creates a psychological dissonance, where you become less and less sure which one is the ‘canonical’ or ‘true’ self. If more people know the digital self, what does that mean about the physical self you live every day?” she added in a statement.

The online viewing room also features the meditation series AI Meditations led by WarNymph, in which WarNymph vocalises a text inspired by “meditation literature, video game scripts, and social media accounts” through a deep fake of Grimes’ voice.

Digital photographs of WarNymph are on offer for US$15,000 (RM65,245), while the price of the AI Meditations led by WarNymph installation has not been disclosed.

Also on offer is the conceptual artwork Selling Out, in which Grimes is auctioning a fragment of her soul to the highest bidder.

“Selling Out is executed as a contract in which Grimes sells a fraction of her soul, formalising the idea that every time an artist sells a piece of their art, part of the soul is sold with it. The purchaser will enter into a contractual agreement that outlines the terms of ownership and ultimately the connection to the joy of artistic expression,” gallery Maccarone said in a statement.

In addition to Gallery Platform LA, Grimes’ debut art exhibition is also on view at Maccarone Los Angeles through August 31. — AFP-Relaxnews