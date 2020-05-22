HK celebrity Joey Yung raises RM154,000 from sale of paintings to help underprivileged children affected by Covid-19

Joey Yung managed to raise RM154,000 from the auction of her 11 paintings that will be used to help needy children affected by Covid-19. — Picture via Instagram/ yungchoyee

KUALA LUMPUR, May 22 — Hong Kong celebrity Joey Yung successfully raised HK$275,000 (RM154,000) from the sale of her 11 paintings.

In an Instagram post, the 39-year-old wrote that the Joey Yung Charitable Foundation would top up the amount raised by doubling it, bringing the total to HK$550,000.

“Heartfelt thanks for everyone's active support. The Joey Yung Charitable Foundation's online auction for the 11 paintings has all been sold out! This activity has raised HK$275,000.

“The foundation has promised to donate a similar amount raised. The total amount raised is HK$550,000.”

She added the foundation would actively help students that are in need.

“Hopefully we can contribute to the community.”

Yung decided on the auction as she wanted to do her part to help those affected by the Covid-19 pandemic, and proceeds from the auction will go towards helping children in need who have had their schooling disrupted by measures taken to curb the pandemic.