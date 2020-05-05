12-year-old singer beats Namewee, breaks into Top 10 Most Subscribed YouTubers in Malaysia chart during MCO (VIDEO)

Alyssa received a gold plaque for her first million subscribers on YouTube. — Picture courtesy of Xeno Entertainment

PETALING JAYA, May 5 — Local YouTube singing sensation Aryanna Alyssa Dezek has broken into the Top 10 Most Subscribed YouTubers in Malaysia chart.

Inspired by Malaysian singer Datuk Seri Siti Nurhaliza, 12-year-old Alyssa hopes that her YouTube career can one day catapult her to the same heights as the iconic songstress.

“I particularly idolise Siti Nurhaliza. I hope to be like her because she’s the number one singer in the country and yet she remains so humble,” said Alyssa in an interview with Malay Mail.

“But I really like Taylor Swift too. She writes really good songs. Hopefully, I’ll be able to write as well as her one day.”

Alyssa’s well en route to reaching those heights as well, as she leapfrogged controversial local rapper Namewee to become the ninth most subscribed channel in the country, one spot ahead of shirtless-durian-seller slash fitness trainer Jordan Yeoh.

Alyssa jumped two spots during the MCO to break into the Top 10 list. — Screen capture via NoxInfluencer.com

Alyssa covers Malaysian and Indonesian songs on her YouTube channel, Alyssa Dezek, always with her trusted ukelele or guitar in hand.

She has also dabbled in acting, landing roles in local telefilms such as Kasut Bola Pink, Anak Anak Ibu and Jangan Sembelih Merah, as well as appearing on entertainment shows including Astro Ceria’s Ceria All Stars and co-hosting TV2’ Chikiboom.

KL-based Alyssa said that the movement control order (MCO) period also played a part, as her channel grew day by day, with her new song Lagu Untuk Kamu — released in November last year — garnering over 30 million views.

“I was thrilled to get into the Top 10. Since the MCO started my followers have been growing very fast. One of my songs even started to go viral,” said Alyssa.

Under the stewardship of Xeno entertainment, she currently has two singles to her name, the first titled Ma dan Pa, followed by Lagu Untuk Kamu.

Her cover of Indonesian singer Upiak Isil’s Tak Tun Tuang is her most viewed video on her channel, garnering over 34 million views.

While she now boasts a notable following, with just under two and a half million subscribers, Alyssa said that the road to online stardom wasn’t planned when her channel was created eight years ago.

“We did not really give it a lot of thought. At the time I started, people said that we should try to post my videos on YouTube, so my mom decided to start a channel for me. Never did we think we’d come this far,” she said.

Alyssa started playing music when she was just the tender age of four, as her interest was piqued when she stumbled upon a ukelele for the first time.

Alyssa’s song covers caught the attention of social media users. — Screen capture via YouTube/Alyssa Dezek

“It all started when I saw it in a shopping mall. I asked my parents if they could have one and they really bought it for me,” said Alyssa.

“Then I started learning how to play from watching YouTube tutorials. Finally, when I showed my mom I was serious enough she sent me for actual classes.”

She also said that the music teachers initially didn’t accept her, because she was three or four years too young, but were taken aback when she came back a month later fully capable of reading and understanding chords and notes.

But it was thanks to her mother Suzanne Dezek that she coupled her musical astuteness with the vocals that have captured the attention of many.

Alyssa said that her mother Suzanne has played a big role in her singing career. — Picture via Instagram/ @alyssa_dezek_official

“My mother used to be a full-time singer. So she is the one coaching me and encouraging me to sing all the time,” said Alyssa.

Apart from singing and playing the ukelele, she has also learnt to play the guitar and violin.

While she does hope to be the next Siti Nurhaliza in the long-term future, Alyssa said that expanding her social media following is the more immediate goal she aims to achieve.

She said: “The Diamond Play button from YouTube is next up. That’s when you hit 10 million subscribers.

“No one in Malaysia has gotten one yet. So, I hope I’ll be able to achieve that.”