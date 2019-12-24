Jennifer Lopez hints at collaboration with Shakira for 2020 Super Bowl

Jennifer Lopez will join forces with Shakira at the 2020 Super Bowl halftime show. — Image Courtesy of Jennifer Lopez and Instagram

LOS ANGELES, Dec 24 — The Hustlers star will perform alongside the Colombian superstar for the first time for American football's biggest night on February 2, 2020.

Ahead of her participation at the 2020 Super Bowl halftime show, Jennifer Lopez recently opened up about a potential collaboration with her fellow Latinx hitmaker.

“I've never even done a song with Shakira. We're not rehearsing together, she's doing her show, I'm doing my show, but we're going to do something together, for sure,” she told CBS This Morning.

When asked if the pair would record a song together in anticipation of the event, the artist explained that they “haven't gotten there yet,” adding that fans should expect a selection of songs in English and Spanish.

“[It'll be] a little of both. It's in Miami, and we're both Latin artists, we bring that flavor, and that's going to be exciting and a new thing that hasn't been on any other Super Bowl,” Lopez noted, also stating that performing during the 2020 Super Bowl halftime show was “like winning the Oscar.”

As the Los Angeles Times noted, Lopez and Shakira are the first acts chosen to perform at the 12-minute halftime show since rapper Jay-Z entered a deal with the NFL to become the football league's “live music entertainment strategist.”

Last September, Shakira stressed the importance of selecting Latinx artists for football's most-watched event, whose last edition attracted more 98 million viewers.

“I'm so honoured to be taking on one of the world's biggest stages in the company of a fellow female artist to represent Latinos and Latinas from the US and all over the world — and to top it off, on my birthday! This is a true American dream and we are going to bring the show of a lifetime!” she said at the time in a statement.

Lopez recently received her first Academy Award nomination for her role as Ramona Vega in Lorene Scafaria's Hustlers.

The singer-actress earned a Golden Globe Award nomination for her breakthrough role in the 1997 biopic Selena, in which she portrayed the late queen of Tejano music.

Next year, Lopez is also set to appear in the forthcoming rom-com, Marry Me, in which she will be joined by Maluma, Owen Wilson and Sarah Silverman. — AFP-Relaxnews