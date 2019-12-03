‘Frozen 2’ reigns supreme at World box office

‘Frozen 2’ remains atop the world box office. — Picture courtesy of The Walt Disney Company France

LOS ANGELES, Dec 3 — The further adventures of Elsa and Anna leads the global box-office rankings for the second weekend since its release.

The Disney animated movie took in some US$249 million (RM1 billion) for an accumulated total of 738 million dollars, according to the latest figures from Comscore.

Frozen 2 took advantage of the long Thanksgiving weekend in the United States to harvest 124 million dollars in the land of Uncle Sam, which amounts to close to half of its overall sales of 249 million dollars for the same period worldwide.

Some ten days after its release, the 3D-animated musical continues to lead the global box-office rankings with US$ 738 million.

On its first weekend in theatres, Knives Out with Daniel Craig made its way to second place in the rankings with US$55.3 million in sales. Third place was occupied by the motor sports drama Ford v Ferrari with Matt Damon and Christian Bale, which harvested another US$ 23.4 million.

The world box-office top 10: