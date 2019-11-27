Chinese star Fan Bingbing forgiven by authorities after tax evasion scandal?

Internet users are speculating on the return of Chinese actress Fan Bingbing over signs she has been 'forgiven' by authorities. — Courtesy of Instagram/bingbing_fan

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 27 — Is Chinese star Fan Bingbing out from cold storage after her tax evasion controversy?

Possibly so as the 37-year-old’s name has been mentioned in the People's Daily, the official newspaper of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China.

Fan, who shot to international stardom through X-Men: Days of Future Past, had on November 22 accepted an invitation for a public welfare event in Zhengzhou, Henan Province of China where she was appointed as the event's ambassador, reported Sin Chew Daily.

Pictures of her with the young participants were also posted on Weibo, leading social media as to whether she could be making her return to the silver screens again.

Following her tax evasion controversy in October last year when she was fined RM525.72 million, Fan's acting career had come to a standstill with many producers still wary of inviting her for their events.

It was previously reported that Fan topped Forbes magazine’s list of top-earning Chinese celebrities with income of 300 million yuan (RM182.6 million) in 2017.

In October last year, authorities ordered her to pay 883 million yuan in back taxes, fines and penalties as part of a wider crackdown on the entertainment industry.

She also apologised to China’s Communist Party and her nearly 63 million fans on China’s popular Weibo social media platform.