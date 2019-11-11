‘I thought he hated me’: Henry Golding shares awkward first encounter with Matthew McConaughey (VIDEO)

The ‘Crazy Rich Asians’ star initially thought he had made enemies with McConaughey. — Picture from Instagram/henrygolding

PETALING JAYA, Nov 11 — Malaysian actor Henry Golding was left red-faced following an awkward first meeting between him and Hollywood star Matthew McConaughey.

In an interview on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Golding shared a funny anecdote about how he was initially over the moon at getting to work with the Interstellar actor in the upcoming action thriller The Gentlemen.

“I remember going in on my first day and I was thinking, ‘I’m going to be best friends with Matthew McConaughey. We’re gonna go for Sunday walks in the park, we’re gonna go for dinner, our wives will be best buddies, and I’m gonna go for yogurt with him on Saturdays,“ he told Jimmy Fallon.

However, the atmosphere quickly turned icy when McConaughey finally came face-to-face with Golding on set.

“He just looks at me with this killer stare and he’s like, ‘I’m McConaughey.’

“No one told me that he stays in character and our characters hate each other, so I thought he hated me and my world just imploded.”

McConaughey is no stranger to going the extra mile for realism in his work; he previously spent six months isolated in his Texas home and lost 47 pounds to play a man with AIDS in Dallas Buyers Club.

While Golding was left feeling frazzled by their first encounter, the Crazy Rich Asians heartthrob described McConaughey as the “most loving and giving person” whenever they didn’t have to shoot scenes together.

Golding plays a novice gangster going after the riches of McConaughey’s character in The Gentlemen, which is currently in post-production.

His latest romantic comedy alongside Emilia Clarke and Michelle Yeoh titled Last Christmas is slated to hit Malaysian cinemas on November 14.