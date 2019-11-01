Andrew Garfield to star in Lin-Manuel Miranda’s debut musical film ‘Tick Tick Boom’

Andrew Garfield has been cast in the autobiographical musical film ‘Tick Tick Boom’, based on the play by Jonathan Larson. — AFP pic

LOS ANGELES, Nov 1 — Variety reports that the Amazing Spider-Man and The Social Network star is joining the cast of composer-lyricist-playwright Lin-Manuel Miranda’s first feature film, set to be released by Netflix.

Netflix has acquired the rights to musical comedy Tick Tick Boom, written by Jonathan Larson, who created the famous musical Rent in 1996. The 1990 autobiographical play tells aspiring New York composer Jon’s own story, as he sets out to write the next great American musical, entitled Superbia. As he nears his thirtieth birthday, anxiety takes over, leading him to wonder if the project is even worth pursuing.

Fosse/Verdon’s Steven Levenson will be handling screenwriting duties for the adaptation.

Miranda, who wrote the hit musical Hamilton: An American Musical, which has been running on Broadway since 2015, will direct.

Garfield will play the role of Jon. The actor has just wrapped up shooting on Mainstream and is about to begin production on The Eyes of Tammy Faye alongside Jessica Chastain. — AFP-Relaxnews