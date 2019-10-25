Porsche and Lucasfilm team up to make starship for ‘Star Wars’ premiere

Porsche and Lucasfilm are working together to build a starship for the ‘Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker’ world premiere. — Picture courtesy of Porsche

LOS ANGELES, Oct 25 — To celebrate the conclusion of the Star Wars saga and support the launch of The Rise of Skywalker, Lucasfilm and Porsche announced on Wednesday that they’re collaborating to create a starship spacecraft.

As the world anticipates the release of the final episode of the Star Wars saga, Porsche is preparing for the December world premiere by teaming up with the Lucasfilm — the production company behind the franchise — to create a fantasy starship.

According to Porsche’s VP Michael Mauer, though at first Star Wars and the sports car brand don’t appear to have much in common, “both worlds have a similar design philosophy”.

Sports cars from Germany and ships from a galaxy far, far away. Two seemingly distant worlds, united by a shared belief in the power of design, are about to become one. #TheDesignerAlliance #Porsche #TheRiseOfSkywalker https://t.co/jRDU8Nmq0D pic.twitter.com/BVMtt2hpB3 — Porsche (@Porsche) October 23, 2019

The model will be designed and created over upcoming weeks in Stuttgart and in San Francisco.

Beside the reveal of the spacecraft, Porsche will also be showcasing the Porsche Taycan, the brand’s first all-electric car. Deliveries in the US will begin at the end of the year, and deliveries in Europe will commence in early 2020.

The starship will be presented during the world premiere of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker in December. The movie will be released on December 20 in the US.

Fans interested in the project can follow along at www.thedesigneralliance.com. — AFP-Relaxnews