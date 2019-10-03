Sammi Cheng takes time off to care for elderly parents

Cheng hit the pause button on her career when her mother developed shingles on her waist. — Picture via Instagram

PETALING JAYA, Oct 3 — Hong Kong singer Sammi Cheng has learned valuable life lessons from taking care of her aging parents.

In a heartfelt post on Instagram, the Cantopop queen said she recently took time off from her showbiz career to help her mum recover from shingles.

As they held hands and reminisced, Cheng recalled her experience contracting German measles as a child and the tender loving care her mother showed her during that time.

Now their roles have been reversed and the star feels an immense responsibility to step up and look after the woman who gave birth to her.

“Companionship is a type of painkiller; love is also an intangible but powerful drug.

“I hope that my love will make my mother feel less pain and even forget her discomfort,” she wrote, according to translations by Jayne Stars portal.

She added that love was the best gift a child could ever give their parents as they go into their golden years.

“Parents are old now, they need us more than ever mentally and physically.

“Material items are of little significance to elderly parents. Both you and I need to love and cherish them while they’re still here.”

Cheng also invests time and money into looking after her father, who is now unable to walk properly due to a stroke.

Hong Kong portal TOPick reported that the star personally made arrangements to add safety rails to the hallways and bathrooms of her father’s residence to prevent any falls from occurring.