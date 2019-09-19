Malaysian Philharmonic Orchestra brings back classical Italian masterpieces

Violinist Lawrence Power will make his debut at the Malaysian Philharmonic Orchestra next week. — Picture via Instagram/lawrence.power.viola

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 19 — The Malaysian Philharmonic Orchestra (MPO) is set to spellbind audience with masterpieces inspired by all things Italian at Dewan Filharmonik Petronas (DFP) next week.

The MPO will present Capriccio Italien written by Russian composer Tchaikovsky during the winter months of 1880 in Italy.

The repertoire will also include Inferno from Dante Symphony composed by Liszt based on his interest in literary themes.

This symphonic poem has vivid evocations of howling winds and shrieks of tortured souls of a tragic love affair.

Harold in Italy, a Frenchman’s recollection of his wanderings in Italy, will close the concerts.

Written by Berlioz between 1833 and 1834, it highlights the solo viola as an actual person retaining the same character throughout the work.

The composer gave it as a setting of the poetic impressions of his trip to the Abruzzi Mountains.

The showcases will feature the debut of Lawrence Power, one of today’s foremost violists, who is also in demand worldwide as a recitalist, orchestra soloist and chamber partner.

‘Harold in Italy’ concerts will feature masterpieces inspired by the geographical or cultural life of Italy. — Picture courtesy of Malaysian Philharmonic Orchestra

A regular guest artist with orchestras from Chicago, Boston, Stockholm, Bergen and the UK, Power’s artistry gains him constant plaudits around the world.

He is a fervent champion of contemporary music and has developed a large repertoire of new works.

His numerous recordings have been nominated for and won awards including at the Grammys.

Conductor Jac van Steen will return to the DFP podium to steer magic on the MPO after his last appearance in 2018 for the MPO’s 20th anniversary Gala Concerts collaborating with local pianist Tengku Irfan.

Explore the cultural life of Italy through music on September 28 and 29 at 8.30pm and 3pm respectively.

For more info and ticket prices, click here.