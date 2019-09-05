‘Bad Boys for Life’: Will Smith and Martin Lawrence appear together in the first trailer (VIDEO)

In ‘Bad Boys for Life’, Will Smith and Martin Lawrence are starring together again 16 years after their last movie. — Reuters pic

LOS ANGELES, Sept 5 — Sony Pictures France has released the first images of the new chapter in the Bad Boys saga with Will Smith and Martin Lawrence back as the wacky police detectives from Miami. The film will be in theatres starting January 17, 2020.

The Bad Boys aren’t ready to hang it up. In Bad Boys for Life, Will Smith and Martin Lawrence are starring together again 16 years after their last movie.

Detectives Mike Lowry and Marcus Burnette are both getting ready to retire when one of their old enemies returns to seek vengeance. The dynamic duo is forced into a crazy chase across Miami alongside a team of young police officers played by Vanessa Hudgens, Alexander Ludwig, and Charles Melton (Riverdale).

DJ Khaled, Jacob Scipio, and Paola Nunez are also in the cast. Joe Pantoliano is back as Captain Howard.

After 1995’s Bad Boys and 2003’s Bad Boys II, Bad Boys for Life marks the third and final part of the franchise. Although both of the first two films were directed by Michael Bay, Belgian directors Adil El Arbi and Billal Fallah took over for this chapter. — AFP-Relaxnews