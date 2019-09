After 55 hours of labour, singer Shila Amzah delivers a Merdeka Day boy

Seth Uwais Haris Idraki, the first born of singer-songwriter Shila Amzah made his grand entrance on Merdeka Day and weigh in a healthy 2.88kg. — Picture via Facebook/ Shila Amzah

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 3 — Singer-songwriter Shila Amzah safely delivered her baby on Merdeka Day.

Named Seth Uwais Haris Idraki, the proud mother announced the baby's arrival on her official Facebook page.

The Patah Seribu singer wrote that her son was born via Caesarean section and tipped the scale at 2.88kg.

The 'Patah Seribu' singer delivered her son via Caesarean section on Merdeka Day. — Picture via Instagram/ @shilaamzah

“Sha dan Haris sangat terharu dengan semua ucapan dan doa semua. Terima kasih banyak. (Sha and Haris are very touched with all the wishes and prayers. Thanks a lot,” she wrote.

She added that she had been advised by doctors to rest after going through 55 hours and 43 minutes of labour.

“Doakan sha cepat sihat ya? (Pray that Sha get well soon ya?)”

The post has since received 4,200 reactions and 465 comments.

In another post, she wrote about her experience in delivering her baby that included an emergency Caesarean section.

Shila tied the knot with her husband Haris Idraki Elias last year after announcing their engagement in November 2017.

Shila got her big break in the Mandopop industry seven years ago after winning Asian Wave, a reality singing talent show based in Shanghai.