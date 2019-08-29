Sarah Hyland to star in new ABC series

Sarah Hyland has played Haley Dunphy on 'Modern Family' since the sitcom’s 2009 debut on ABC. — AFP pic

LOS ANGELES, Aug 29 — American actress Sarah Hyland (Modern Family) will be producing and starring in a comedy based on her life, alongside The Big Sick writer Emily V. Gordon, according to reports by a number of US outlets.

Sarah Hyland is teaming up with screenwriter and producer Gordon for this project based on their respective lives.

Hyland will be executive producing the series, in addition to playing the lead. Gordon will handle the script, which is still in development. The upcoming series will be broadcast on American network ABC, which just ordered the pilot.

Production should begin after the end of Modern Family, set for early 2020. This Is Us showrunners Isaac Aptaker and Elizabeth Berger are also on board as executive producers, alongside Adam Londy, who adapted the movie Love, Simon as a TV series.

Hyland spent over 11 years playing the role of the carefree oldest Dunphy child in comedy Modern Family opposite Ty Burrell, Sofia Vergara and Ed O'Neill. Besides her TV career, she will be featured in upcoming comedy The Wedding Year, due out in US theatres on September 20.

Gordon co-wrote 2018's Oscar-nominated The Big Sick with comedian husband Kumail Nanjiani. — AFP-Relaxnews