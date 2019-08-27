Actress Sharifah Sakinah opens up on her struggle with attention deficit hyperactivity disorder

Sharifah Sakinah has been staying active and keeping to a healthy lifestyle to overcome her daily challenges with ADHD. — Courtesy of Instagram/sharifah_sakinah

KUALA LUMPUR, August 27 — Actress Sharifah Sakinah has opened up about her struggles with attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) and revealed that it is something she has been battling since she completed school.

The 30-year-old was candid about her neurodevelopmental disorder on Instagram and explained how it has affected her daily life.

“I have a short attention span, it’s hard to be focused on performing daily tasks (or) even holding a decent conversation,” she said.

“I love reading good books and watch movies but unable to finish any of them.

“I also can’t type without having typographical errors,” she added.

Sakinah said she was diagnosed with ADHD and mild dyslexia (learning disorder that involves difficulty reading) after she finished school.

“Back then Malay families didn’t have enough knowledge about the disorder.

“Now I channel my hyperactivity to exercise. I run before reading, shooting and events to help myself stay focused,” she added.

Sakinah said she also watches her food and has reduced dairy milk and meat intakes, while eating lots of fruits.

“Now I’m learning to meditate to stay calm and composed,” she said.

She said it takes a lot of work to live her life like a normal person, but it’s all worth it.

Sakinah’s post on Instagram received many positive and supportive comments from her fans, who wished her blessings from Allah.