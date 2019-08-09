Aaron Taylor-Johnson stars in first trailer for ‘A Million Little Pieces’ (VIDEO)

A screengrab from ‘A Million Little Pieces’ that stars Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Charlie Hunnam and Billy Bob Thornton among others.

LOS ANGELES, Aug 9 — Momentum Pictures has released the first trailer for upcoming drama A Million Little Pieces that stars Aaron Taylor-Johnson.

The film is based on James Frey’s controversial best-selling book and it follows the hard road to recovery of a young alcoholic and drug addict.

Also starring in the film are Billy Bob Thornton, Charlie Hunnam, Juliette Lewis, Giovanni Ribisi, Odessa Young, David Dastmalchian, Dash Mihok and Tom Amandes.

The synopsis of the film reads: “An alcoholic and a drug addict, 23-year-old James has two options: Treatment or death. After waking up on a plane with a smashed up face and no memory of the past few weeks, he heads to rehab where he discovers much more than detox and therapy. As James endures the white-knuckle journey of mending his broken body, he heals his broken soul by connecting with other kindred spirits who also yearn and fight for a better life.”

A Million Little Pieces is set for US release on December 6.