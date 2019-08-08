Cantopop singer Eason Chan offers his anger management secret — playing tennis

Tennis is the best way to work off the aggression and help with anger management, according to Chan. — Picture from Facebook/Eason Chan

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 8 — If you need help with anger management, Cantopop singer and actor Eason Chan recommends a simple, healthy fix — play tennis.

After an episode of losing his cool back in 2015 when he was stopped for selfies at Taiyuan Airport, Chan made the move to reflect on his behaviour and come up with the best solution for his tantrum tendencies.

Chan was reported by Sin Chew Daily as saying tennis helped bring his temper under control.

“I started playing tennis when I was seven years old.

“I had a bad temper as I was a spoilt child. Exercising can train one’s emotions.”

The 45-year-old encourages playing tennis from a young age.

“After finishing with the game, you will not have the energy to throw a tantrum anymore.

“So practice the sport every day and once you’re done with it, your temper will be gone.”