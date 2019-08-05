Kylie Jenner picks Jho Low’s former superyacht Equanimity to host 22nd birthday bash

Jenner will be living it up on the newly-renamed Tranquility during her birthday. — Instagram/kyliejenner and Mukhriz Hazim

PETALING JAYA, Aug 5 — Model, entrepreneur and socialite Kylie Jenner will be celebrating her birthday on board fugitive financier Low Taek Jho’s former superyacht Equanimity.

According to reports by TMZ, the businesswoman behind Kylie Cosmetics has booked the newly-renamed Tranquility to sail across the Mediterranean when she turns 22 on August 10.

The boat was judicially sold to the Genting Group in April for RM523 million and its new owners are now renting it out to the rich and famous for a hefty sum of RM5.5 million a week.

Jenner should have no problem handling the bill as Forbes recently named her the world’s youngest self-made billionaire thanks to the global success of her business empire.

The American cosmetics mogul, who found fame with her siblings on Keeping Up with the Kardashians, will be indulging in a swathe of luxurious amenities including a jacuzzi, sauna, Turkish bath, movie theatre, swimming pool, and a gym.

A 29-person crew will also be available to wait on Jenner and her guests.

The superyacht was previously seized by Malaysian authorities in March 2018 with the help of the Indonesian government after docking in the popular holiday destination of Bali.

Investigators of the 1MDB financial scandal say that the vessel was bought by Jho Low with money embezzled from the Malaysian sovereign wealth fund.