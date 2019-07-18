‘The Witcher:’ Netflix shows the appeal of a dark horse (carrying Henry Cavill)

'The Witcher' stars Henry Cavill as monster hunter and supernatural creature slayer, Geralt of Rivia. — Picture courtesy of Netflix

LOS ANGELES, July 18 — As it leads up to a San Diego Comic-Con presentation centred around new fantasy adventure series The Witcher, Netflix has revealed a first look at one final, essential cast member: A trusty chestnut-coloured horse called Roach.

Meet Geralt of Rivia's most trusted companion, Roach. pic.twitter.com/NfJyveZHIs — The Witcher (@witchernetflix) July 16, 2019

Polish writer Andrzej Sapkowski debuted his fantasy series The Witcher in 1993, a collection now numbering eight novels and short story compilations, as well as several more anthologies and spin-offs.

Game studio CD Projekt Red then popularised the series among action adventure fans, first through 2003’s adaptation The Witcher and then, over the next 15 years, two award-winning sequels, a pair of digital card games, and a board game.

The world of The Witcher is now destined for Netflix, with filming complete and a late 2019 release anticipated for the eight-episode debut.

After introducing Henry Cavill of DC’s Superman and Justice League movies as Geralt, plus a cast that includes Anya Chalotra of Wanderlust and newcomer Freya Allan as main characters Ciri and Yennefer, Netflix is now showing off the story’s loyal equine adventurer, Roach.

The Witcher is to show up as part of Netflix’s presence at the San Diego Comic-Con, with Henry Cavill confirming his involvement through his own Instagram post of the photo, and showrunner Lauren Hissrich through her Twitter account.

Received my @Comic_Con schedule. Have I ever mentioned this is my first time at this quaint little event? ♥️⚔️🐺😳 — Lauren S. Hissrich (@LHissrich) July 16, 2019

Following a 45-minute presentation for The Witcher, running 2:15pm to 3pm local time on Friday, July 19, Netflix will then host a panel talk for a prequel series to 1982 Jim Henson film The Dark Crystal, running from 3:30pm to 5:15pm. — AFP-Relaxnews