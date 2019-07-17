Chris Evans is on a rescue mission in Netflix’s ‘The Red Sea Diving Resort’ (VIDEO)

A screengrab from Netflix’s ‘The Red Sea Diving Resort’ that stars Chris Evans, Michael Kenneth Williams, Ben Kingsley and Haley Bennett among others.

LOS ANGELES, July 17 — Netflix has released a new trailer for action-packed thriller The Red Sea Diving Resort that stars Chris Evans and Michael Kenneth Williams.

Based on a true story, the film follows a team of international agents lead by Evans who use an abandoned holiday resort to safely smuggle Ethopian refugees into Israel.

The film also stars Ben Kingsley, Haley Bennett, Alessandro Nivola, Michiel Huisman, Chris Chalk and Greg Kinnear.

The synopsis of the film reads: “Inspired by remarkable true life rescue missions, The Red Sea Diving Resort is the incredible story of a group of international agents and brave Ethiopians who in the early ’80s used a deserted holiday retreat in Sudan as a front to smuggle thousands of refugees to Israel. The undercover team carrying out this mission is led by the charismatic Ari Kidron (Evans) and courageous local Kabede Bimro (Williams).”

The Red Sea Diving Resort is set for release on Netflix on July 31.