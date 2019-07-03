Man caught masturbating at K-pop group Momoland’s concert hauled out by security

The incident occurred at the group’s Mexican concert on June 30. — Picture from Instagram/momoland_official

PETALING JAYA, July 3 — Fans of K-pop girl group Momoland were left fuming and disgusted after reports of a man masturbating at the nonet’s concert went viral on Twitter.

User juulleda translated a tweet that said a male audience member had been pleasuring himself during the group’s June 30 concert in Mexico.

The tweet added that rowdy men in the crowd were “screaming sexist things” at the girls throughout the event.

“I can testify about people screaming sexist things to them and some of them even tried to get (the members) to say cuss words,” wrote juulleda.

The concert organisers for Momoland’s Mexican gig, Academia Ninshi, later confirmed that the man who was masturbating was kicked out by security and taken away by the police.

“We are sorry that people like this exist,” the organisers wrote.

Venue security catch that awful guy and he was taken by the police. We are sorry that people like this exist. — Academia Ninshi (@Acaninshi) July 2, 2019

Twitter user juulleda also claimed that during a meet-and-greet session before the concert, a number of male attendees were contemplating if they should ask obscene and racist questions to the members.

“When I was in line for the VIP event, some dudes were considering asking the girls if ‘they had their p*****s as small as their eyes,’” wrote juulleda.

When i was on the line to the vip event some dudes were considering asking the girls if “they had their p*****s as small as their eyes” but i didn’t know what happened at the end. On other notes, a couple thought it was a good idea to drink bear and drop the rest ln the floor — Jenny’s Facetune 2 VIP subscription (@juulleda) July 2, 2019

Fans of the group, known as Merries, immediately came to their defense when people started blaming Momoland’s outfits for sparking the incident.

Please, send support to MOMOLAND. No one is talking about that man who masturbated in MOMOLAND fansign and yelled sexualising things. Many men are trash and women don't deserve that. Not only MOMOLAND, but all the women in the world. We're not object. #MERRIESAGAINSTMEN — Mary (@MarSecretTime) July 2, 2019

"i'm not a fan of momoland but" "i don't like momoland but" literally shut up why do you need to say this before you show empathy for girls being sexually harassed — donghan day (@yooafansite) July 2, 2019

The way y’all will project hate towards Momoland when all the bad sh’t always happens to them. Stop blaming their outfits for the reason why men were screaming indecent and sexist things towards them AND for the reason a man masturbated to them @ their concert. — zuzu (@aIwaysohye) July 2, 2019