Man caught masturbating at K-pop group Momoland’s concert hauled out by security

Published 51 minutes ago on 03 July 2019

BY TAN MEI ZI

The incident occurred at the group’s Mexican concert on June 30. — Picture from Instagram/momoland_official
PETALING JAYA, July 3 — Fans of K-pop girl group Momoland were left fuming and disgusted after reports of a man masturbating at the nonet’s concert went viral on Twitter.

User juulleda translated a tweet that said a male audience member had been pleasuring himself during the group’s June 30 concert in Mexico.

The tweet added that rowdy men in the crowd were “screaming sexist things” at the girls throughout the event.

“I can testify about people screaming sexist things to them and some of them even tried to get (the members) to say cuss words,” wrote juulleda.

The concert organisers for Momoland’s Mexican gig, Academia Ninshi, later confirmed that the man who was masturbating was kicked out by security and taken away by the police.

“We are sorry that people like this exist,” the organisers wrote.

 

Twitter user juulleda also claimed that during a meet-and-greet session before the concert, a number of male attendees were contemplating if they should ask obscene and racist questions to the members.

“When I was in line for the VIP event, some dudes were considering asking the girls if ‘they had their p*****s as small as their eyes,’” wrote juulleda.

 

Fans of the group, known as Merries, immediately came to their defense when people started blaming Momoland’s outfits for sparking the incident.

 

