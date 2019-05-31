Four music-driven films to watch this summer (VIDEO)

Actor Himesh Patel as Jack Malik in the upcoming film 'Yesterday,' out on June 28. ― AFP pic

LOS ANGELES, May 31 ― As music biopics have been taking Hollywood by storm, here is a selection of four upcoming music-related films that will get your summer grooving.

Rolling Stone Thunder Revue: A Bob Dylan Story by Martin Scorsese, out June 12

This Netflix documentary will focus on Bob Dylan's legendary “Rolling Thunder Revue” tour, which took place between 1975 and 1976.

Joan Baez, Roger McGuinn and Rambin' Jack Elliott were among the performers from the tour, along with one-off guests as Ringo Starr and Patti Smith.

The film, directed by Martin Scorsese, will feature a rare on-camera interview with Dylan ― as well as other participating artists. The majority of the interviews were conducted by Dylan's longtime manager Jeff Rosen.

Rolling Stone Thunder Revue: A Bob Dylan Story by Martin Scorsese will hit Netflix and select theatres on June 12.

Ahead of the release, the accompanying “Rolling Thunder Revue” box set will be out on June 7 via Columbia Records/Legacy Recordings. The 14-disc set features over 100 previously unheard live recordings taken from Dylan's 1975 tour.

The Quiet One, out June 21

The upcoming documentary focuses on longtime Rolling Stones founding member and former bassist Bill Wyman.

Directed by Oliver Murray, it features a vast library of memorabilia Wyman has assembled throughout his career, including hours of unseen Super 8 films, thousands of photographs and a diary.

Among them is a rare footage of Wyman creating his solo hit Je Suis Un Rock Star, which he wrote while living as a tax exile with his fellow Stones members in France.

The Quiet One will be released in the US on June 21.

Yesterday, out June 28

Directed by Danny Boyle, Yesterday imagines a world in which the Beatles never existed. Failed singer-songwriter Jack Malik, played by English actor Himesh Patel, wakes up to find that he is the only person who can remember the band's hits.

The film's soundtrack features 17 of the Beatles' classics, including Help!, Yesterday and a rare original master recording of Hey Jude.

“There's no point in spending money on a film like Yesterday unless you can guarantee you've got the music. It made for a top-heavy budget ― the costs for the songs were very expensive, a substantial part of the film's budget,” Danny Boyle told Billboard, which estimated that licensing costs could reach about US$10 million.

Ahead of the film's release on June 28, discover the trailer of Yesterday:

Blinded by the Light, out on August 14

This coming-of-age film is based on the acclaimed memoir of British journalist Sarfraz Manzoor, entitled Greetings from Bury Park.

It follows the story of Pakistani teenager Javed, played by Viveik Kalra, during the socio-economic turmoil of the 1980s in England. He finds solace in cassettes featuring Bruce Springsteen's powerful ballads.

Blinded by the Light is directed by Gurinder Chadha, who wrote the script alongside her Bend It Like Beckham co-writer Paul Mayeda Berges and author Manzoor.

Springsteen reportedly greenlighted the film, whose accompanying soundtrack will feature seventeen of his classics.

Discover the trailer of Blinded by the Light. ― AFP-Relaxnews