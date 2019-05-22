Here’s a new clip from ‘X-Men: Dark Phoenix’ (VIDEO)

A screengrab from ‘X-Men: Dark Phoenix’ that stars Sophie Turner as Jean Grey.

LOS ANGELES, May 22 — 20th Century Fox has released a new clip for upcoming X-Men: Dark Phoenix that features more footage from the film.

Sophie Turner stars as Jean Grey while the rest of the X-Men also return with James McAvoy (Charles Xavier), Michael Fassbender (Magneto), Jennifer Lawrence (Mystique), Nicholas Hoult (Beast), Tye Sheridan (Cyclops), Alexandra Shipp (Storm), Kodi Smit-McPhee (Nightcrawler), Evan Peters (Quicksilver) and Jessica Chastain as a shapeshifter.

This film will see Jean unleashing her abilities after a rescue mission in space goes wrong which sees her powers dangerously increase.

The synopsis of the film reads: “In Dark Phoenix, the X-Men face their most formidable and powerful foe: One of their own, Jean Grey. During a rescue mission in space, Jean is nearly killed when she is hit by a mysterious cosmic force. Once she returns home, this force not only makes her infinitely more powerful, but far more unstable. Wrestling with this entity inside her, Jean unleashes her powers in ways she can neither comprehend nor contain. With Jean spiralling out of control, and hurting the ones she loves most, she begins to unravel the very fabric that holds the X-Men together. Now, with this family falling apart, they must find a way to unite — not only to save Jean’s soul, but to save our very planet from aliens who wish to weaponise this force and rule the galaxy.”

X-Men: Dark Phoenix is set for release here on June 6.