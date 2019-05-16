‘We’re used to this’, says father of Singaporean singer Aliff Aziz over son’s alleged extramarital affair

A new image circulated by an anonymous account shows the individual — allegedly Aliff — cuddling with the girl in bed. — Picture via Instagram

PETALING JAYA, May 16 — The father of Singaporean singer and actor Aliff Aziz said he had yet to meet with his son, but the family was facing the latest controversy calmly.

“We’re used to this and we’re okay here, it’s just social media users who are overreacting,” His father Aziz Sapdan, 59, told Utusan Online.

“This has happened multiple times, and we are used to it.”

He said both he and his wife, Siti Hafiza Sheikh Mohamad prayed for the best for the marriage of Aliff and wife Bellah Astillah, but they chose not to get involved in his son’s private matters.

“Whatever happens after this, I pray for the best for Aliff and his family.”

Siti through her own Facebook, voiced her regret that people compared her husband to her son’s “naughtiness”.

In the latest episode which led to his wife announcing their separation, Aliff was once again the centre of a controversy after topless images of him and a girl, now said to be just 16 years old went viral.

The first image that sparked the controversy, said to have been circulated after the girl refused to pay debts owed to a friend. — Picture via Instagram

It’s not the celebrity’s first rodeo, with his extramarital affair with actress Afifah Nasir in 2017, before another incident with actress Oktovia Manrose just three months ago grabbing headlines before.

Meanwhile, an anonymous Instagram account has been created to ‘expose’ more details of Aliff and the allegedly underage girl in the viral images and videos.

The account which was created just over a day ago, features another image of the girl being hugged by the individual said to be Aliff, while lying down together in bed.

On social media, the girl who is supposedly an Iban from Sarawak, was said to have owed a friend about RM1,000 — which resulted in the exposé to shame her into coughing up the cash.