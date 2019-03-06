China and Taiwan join global hype for ‘Upin and Ipin’, most expensive Malaysian film ever made

The popular animated franchise is back with a storyline featuring Malay folklore and traditions. — Picture via Instagram/lescopaque

PETALING JAYA, March 6 — Malaysian animated film Upin and Ipin: Keris Siamang Tunggal (Upin and Ipin: The Lone Gibbon Kris) is feeling the love from the international movie market.

Malay portal mStar reported that Les’ Copaque Production director Burhanuddin Mohd Radzi has confirmed Taiwanese screenings for the most expensive Malaysian movie ever made with a production cost of nearly RM20 million.

He added that plans to bring the film to other Asian countries were also in the works.

“Alhamdulillah, this film will enter the Taiwanese market and the premiere will be happening soon.

“China, Vietnam, Indonesia, and a few other countries have also expressed interest and at this stage, we are in the final discussions to get dates and the exact number of cinemas,” Burhanuddin was quoted as saying.

The 3D animated flick has spent five years in the making with the cast and crew members immersing themselves in research and technical production to ensure the finished product would be on par with international titles.

Burhanuddin said that there were many completed scenes which were axed from the final version because they did not meet the required standards set by the team.

Upin and Ipin: Keris Siamang Tunggal had its Malaysian premiere last night at GSC Mid Valley where Education Minister Maszlee Malik made a special appearance.

It tells the story of the franchise’s eponymous twin brothers chancing upon a magical Malay “keris” named “Keris Siamang Tunggal” while cleaning their grandfather’s shed.

The duo then go to Inderaloka where they cross paths with several characters from local folklore such as Mat Jenin, Si Tanggang, Bawang Putih Bawang Merah, and Pak Belalang.

The movie features voice talents from Asyiela Putri Azhar, Ahmad Mawardi Abdul Rahman, Ernie Zakri, and Fakhrul Razi and is directed by Adam Amiruddin, Syed Nurfaiz Khalid Syed Ibrahim, and Ahmad Razuri Roseli.

Malaysians can catch the film in cinemas starting from March 21.