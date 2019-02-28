'Hotel Transylvania 4' set for 2021

Dracula and Johnny in a still from the first 'Hotel Transylvania'. — Image courtesy of 20th Century Fox via AFP

LOS ANGELES, Feb 28 — The fourth animated adventure for the inhabitants of Hotel Transylvania is projected for a 2021 arrival.

Sony Pictures Animation and Sony group distribution arm Columbia have announced a December 22, 2021 due date for Hotel Transylvania 4, the next entry to a US$1.3 billion (RM5.3 billion) franchise.

Plot and cast remain unknown, though Adam Sandler (as hotel owner Dracula), Selena Gomez (daughter Mavis) and Andy Samberg (Mavis's human husband Johnny) featured in all three feature films to date.

In the same way, six other actors have remained constant since the franchise's 2012 debut, those being Kevin James (Frankenstein) and Fran Drescher (Bride of Frankenstein), David Spade (The Invisible Man), plus Steve Buscemi and Molly Shannon (werewolf couple Wayne and Wanda) and Sadie Sandler (the werewolves' daughter, Winnie).

Hotel Transylvania 2 introduced two additional Mel Brooks as Dracula's dad, Vlad, as well as Asher Blinkoff as Mavis and Johnny's half-human, half-vampire son Dennis, and Keegan-Michael Key as the new voice of Murray, a mummified character appearing in all three films.

Likewise, Genndy Tartakovsky directed each of the existing movies.

Debuting in July 2018 and making a franchise-high Sony Pictures Animation best US$527 million at the worldwide box office, Hotel Transylvania 3 broke ranks with its predecessors by taking place on board a cruise ship rather than within the confines of the movies' titular vacation destination.

Both of the first two films were September releases, making Hotel Transylvania 4 the series' first year-end, holiday season debut. — AFP-Relaxnews