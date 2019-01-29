Chris Brown’s accuser files complaint after police photo leaked

Singer Chris Brown poses at the 2015 iHeartRadio Music Awards in Los Angeles, California, March 29, 2015. — Reuters pic

PARIS, Jan 29 — A woman who accused US singer Chris Brown of rape has filed a new complaint in France after her police photo was leaked on the internet, a judicial source said yesterday.

The 25-year-old woman, identified in media reports as “Karima”, alleges that the image, taken by police as she filed the complaint, was posted on social media.

An investigation for violation of judicial secrets, violation of a professional secret and distribution of images or information on the identity of a victim of sexual aggression, has been launched by the Paris prosecutor’s office, the source said.

The woman’s lawyer, Jean-Marc Descoubes, said the photograph in question was taken by police to be used only in connection with the investigation.

“We have reasons to believe that someone took a photo of the photo of my client during a detention or a hearing and it is circulating on social media,” Descoubes told AFP.

The woman claimed that Brown, 29, along with his bodyguard and a friend assaulted her in the luxury Mandarin Oriental hotel in Paris on the night of January 15.

Brown and his associates were released without charge last week after being held overnight for questioning on charges of aggravated rape and a drug offence.

According to Brown’s lawyer, the singer had no sexual relations with the woman and has filed a complaint for defamation.

Descoubes told AFP he has asked for a face to face confrontation between his client and those she has accused. — AFP